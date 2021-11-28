UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.