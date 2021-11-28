UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

