UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,708 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.