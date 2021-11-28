UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,708 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
