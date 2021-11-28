UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

