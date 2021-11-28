UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

