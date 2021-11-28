UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.37 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

