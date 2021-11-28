Umbrella Network Market Cap Tops $30.20 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00088196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

