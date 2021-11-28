Umbrella Network Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $33.68 million and $1.76 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00081402 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.