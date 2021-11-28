Unibright Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. Unibright has a market cap of $269.89 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00234208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

