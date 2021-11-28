Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Unilever alerts:

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,951.50 ($51.63). The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,522. The company has a market cap of £101.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,913.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,093.75. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.