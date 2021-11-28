United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

