Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uniti Group stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

