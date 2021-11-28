Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

