Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

