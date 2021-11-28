Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $616.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

