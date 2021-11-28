Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 7,117 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $222,944.02.

Usio stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Usio by 53.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.