Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $195.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $217.79 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.66 and its 200 day moving average is $322.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

