Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.