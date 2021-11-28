Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

