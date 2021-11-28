Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

