Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

