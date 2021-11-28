Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Movano as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOVE. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Movano during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Movano stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

