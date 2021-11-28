Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 160,134 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 129.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.85% of Forward Industries worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Forward Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Forward Industries news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $143,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

FORD opened at $1.87 on Friday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

