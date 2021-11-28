Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 612,118 Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 650.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.96% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

