Vanguard Group Inc. Has $792,000 Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SilverCrest Metals worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

