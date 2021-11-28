Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of NexGen Energy worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 733.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.