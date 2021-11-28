Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,575 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

