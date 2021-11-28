Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 221.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $212.78 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.