Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

