Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 57,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,158 shares.The stock last traded at $251.00 and had previously closed at $256.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.43.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.