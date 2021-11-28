Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,158 shares.The stock last traded at $251.00 and had previously closed at $256.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

