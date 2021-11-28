Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 18.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $250.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

