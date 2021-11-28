Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,041.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

