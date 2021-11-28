Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

