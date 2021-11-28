Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

