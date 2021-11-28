Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.55 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Velas has a market cap of $856.38 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003956 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

