Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.55

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2283914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

