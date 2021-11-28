Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $544.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.84 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VNTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 415,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 81.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

