Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Cap Achieves $21.31 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $328,323.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.