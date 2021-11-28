Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 910.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of VBTX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

