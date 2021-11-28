Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

