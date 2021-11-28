Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

