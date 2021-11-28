Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

