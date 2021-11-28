Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $12.83 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 6.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

