Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $309.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $236.66 and a twelve month high of $323.03.

