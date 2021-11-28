Visor.Finance Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $36.66 million and $1.21 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,019,071 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

