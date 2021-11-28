VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $253,103.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $799,150.87 and $253,103.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

