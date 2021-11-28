VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
