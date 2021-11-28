VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

