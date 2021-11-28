Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 188 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 109.62 ($1.43) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.03 billion and a PE ratio of -219.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

