Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 188 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 109.62 ($1.43) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.03 billion and a PE ratio of -219.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.