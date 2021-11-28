Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.97. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 16.81 and a fifty-two week high of 29.85.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

