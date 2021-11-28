Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.97. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 16.81 and a fifty-two week high of 29.85.
